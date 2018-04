Sarah Scharf

Price/Richfield Young Church-Service Mission

Farewell

Apr. 19, 2018

Sarah Scharf had been called to serve in the Price/Richfield Young Church-Service Mission. She will be speaking in Centerfield 1st Ward on April 22, 2018, at 11 a.m.

Sarah is the daughter of Robert and Jennifer Scharf, Centerfield and the granddaughter of the late Bob Scharf and Dot Scharf, Centerfield and LaRell and Nicole Ward, Blackfoot, Idaho and the late Joanne Ward.

Sarah is excited to be a missionary.