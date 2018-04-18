Scandinavian Heritage Festival

making changes to event locations

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

Apr. 19, 2018

EPHRAIM—The Scandinavian Heritage Festival on May 25-26 (the weekend before Memorial Day) will be as big as ever this year.

But because of demolition of the old science building (the Christensen Building) at Snow College, some features and activities will be in different locations, says Anne Fonville, chairwoman of the festival committee.

College Avenue from the Noyes Building to 400 East will be closed for the demolition. Some booths that used to line the street in that area will be moved to 100 East between College Avenue and 100 South.

The main stage, the information booth and the Pioneer Heritage Arts encampment will be at or near the corner of 100 East and College Avenue.

As is traditional, the parade will start on 300 South and Main and travel north on Main. But instead of turning and heading east on College Avenue, the parade will continue along Main to 200 North, where it will turn east and disband.

Classic cars entered in the car show will park along Center Street between Main Street and 100 East and in the parking lot behind the Ephraim City Hall.

The festival committee, including Ephraim Police Chief Aaron Broomhead, has put in a lot of deliberation to come up with the best arrangement of events, Fonville said.

The Sanpete Messenger will publish a map giving more detail in its Scandinavian Heritage Festival magazine, which will be sent to every household in Ephraim about two weeks before the festival.