Tyler Smith

Liberia Monrovia Mission

Farewell

Apr. 19, 2018

Tyler Smith has accepted a call to serve in the Liberia Monrovia Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak on April 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 2nd Ward, 450 N 200 West.

He will report to the Ghana Missionary Training Center on April 26.

Tyler is the son of Larry and Holly Smith.