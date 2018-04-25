Alden Que Simons

Apr. 26, 2018

Alden Que Simons passed away peacefully, at home in Manti on April 20, 2018 after suffering five years from a debilitating stroke. He was born on June 28, 1930 in Mount Pleasant. He is the son of Alden Levi Simons and Fontella White.

Que attended his school days in Mount Pleasant. He joined 145th field Artillery National Guard and was deployed to the Korean War in 1950. Que received the rank of corporal. While in Korea he received a commendation ribbon for his excellent service for skillfully maneuvering his cumbersome vehicle and 155mm gun over almost eighty miles of rough and narrow roads. When he was discharged from the National Guard, he worked at Hill Airbase. Later, he returned to Mt. Pleasant where he found his passion for farming and ranching.

On January 21, 1954 he married, Olive Pauline Shomaker in the Manti, Utah Temple. They have been married for 64 years. They moved to Indianola, Utah where he was employed on a cattle and sheep ranch for five years. Afterwards, Que purchased a farm three miles south of Manti, where the Simons family lived for five years. He had a dairy and raised cattle and sheep. They later bought a house in Manti, where he resided the rest of his life. Que enjoyed farming and hard work. He cleared a large amount of land of rocks and brush, where he eventually raised crops. He also worked for construction companies during his off seasons from farming.

Que will always be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed sharing his very entertaining stories that brought laughter among all of his listeners.

He enjoyed his service as a faithful member of LDS Church, especially in reaching out in his home teaching assignments.

He survived by his wife, Pauline; children: Allen, Kristine, David, Steven, all of Manti; Paula Hansen, Boise, ID; and Terry, Centerfield; brother, Boyce (Diann) Simons, Springville; sisters: Gayle Strong, Shanna Wakefield, Orem; and Ada Lake, Grantsville. He had 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters; grandson, Brady Simons also awaits him.

The moments he spent with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the center of his world. The Simons family would like to thank all care givers who provided excellent care and service to Que for many years.