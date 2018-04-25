Birch~Cox

Apr. 26, 2018

Troy and Lori Birch of Ephraim are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter McKenna Joan Birch to her sweetheart Ryan Osral Cox, son of Creig and Trudy Cox of Orangeville, in the Manti Temple.

A reception will be held in their honor on April 27, 2018 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Ephraim LDS Church 450 N. 200 W. Ephraim UT.

The bride is a graduate of North Sanpete High School. She served an LDS mission to the Dominican Republic and is currently a student at Snow College. She is the granddaughter of Jack and Joan McAllister of Mt. Pleasant and Jesse and the late Pauline Birch of Ephraim.

The Groom is a graduate of Emery High School. He served an LDS mission in Jamaica. He is also currently a student at Snow College. He is the grandson of Linda and the late Osral Allred of Spring City and Merrill and Doris Cox of Manti.

If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as one.