Bulldogs ranked near top;

Manti loses; Hawks split

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 26, 2018

MT PLEASANT—Area baseball teams are preparing for the final week of the season, leading up to the playoffs.

Manti

Templars had a tough week, going 0-3, losing against Summit Academy and losing a double-header against Grand County.

Against Summit, the Templars and the Bears traded the lead back and forth all game until the bottom of the sixth, when Summit took the lead for good, to win 12-13. In the double-header against Grand, the Templars could not get going offensively, scoring only 2 runs in both games combined, losing 1-8 and 1-3.

At time of press, Manti was 2-7 in region play, and in danger of not making North Sanpete’s Cesar Lemus goes up to bat for the Hawks against Emery last Friday. the playoffs. With three region games left, versus region-leading South Sevier and a double-header against San Juan, the Templars need to focus in order to make the post season.

North Sanpete

The Hawks split their season series with Emery last week, winning the away game 3-2, and losing the home game 6-4.

With the end of the season looming, and only one region game left, North Sanpete is assured of making the playoffs, albeit with a lower seed. Sitting at 4-7 in the region, and in fifth place, the Hawks will likely travel to their first playoff game next week.

Gunnison

The Bulldogs played two non-region games last week, before finishing up the regular season this week. It did not seem to make much difference, as the Bulldogs continued to dominate their opposition, beating Monticello 12-2 and Juab 9-3.

Currently 7-1 in the region behind first place North Sevier (10-1), the Bulldogs have three region games left to try to catch the Wolves. With games against Layton Christian and Rowland Hall, the Bulldogs are certain to have a high seed for the playoffs.

They will be looking to make it back to the state finals and maybe get another shot at North Sevier along the way.