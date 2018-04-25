Carol Eileen Patterson

Carol Eileen Patterson, 74, of Midland, Texas passed away April 19, 2018 in Mount Pleasant, Utah at her daughter’s home.

She was born January 9, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Dorcas Eileen Penfield. She was later adopted by her step-father, Harry Ralph Pittsinger Jr.

She lived in many places growing up including Hawaii, Italy, Utah and Texas. She graduated from Odessa College with an associate’s degree. She married Kenneth Wayne Fletcher on Feb. 15, 1968 in the Honolulu Airport. They had 5 children: Coby (Isabell) Fletcher, Escanaba, MI; Diana (Bobby) Roach, Midland, Texas; Tamara Cardwell, San Antonio, Texas; Rebecca (Dirk) Anderson, Mt. Pleasant, Utah; Rachel (Dylan) Lowry, Paradise, Texas.

They were later divorced and she married Charles Patterson in Midland, Texas in 1991. He later passed away on October 2, 1994. Carol loved gardening and especially killing the weeds. She spent many hours in her flower and vegetable gardens. Carol spent most of her time doing her favorite thing: traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful cook. Carol made sure everyone had a full fridge and the recipes to go with it.

She is survived by her children; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Diane Stratford, Salt Lake City, Utah; Jeff (Sheron) Pittsinger, Arnold, MO; Joel (Tony Cervantes) Pittsinger, Salt Lake City, Utah; step-mother, Twyla Pittsinger, Manti, Utah. Preceded in death by her step-father; husband Charles Patterson; mother, Dorcas Eileen Pittsinger; and son-in-law, David Cardwell.