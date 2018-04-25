County awards Ephraim Canyon

contract to Hales Sand and Gravel

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 26, 2018

MANTI—The Sanpete County Commission awarded the winning bid for the Ephraim Canyon Road Project to Hales Sand & Gravel at a special meeting last Friday.

Hales winning bid of $3,797,469.50 was the lowest of three bids. GC Works, Inc. of Miami, Florida and Geneva Rock Products of Orem also submitted bids.

The project is slated to add approximately five miles of paving to the Ephraim Canyon road.

With the awarding of the winning bid, construction will begin in short order. The construction oversight engineer is expected to be in Ephraim on May 1, and the construction itself should begin by mid-May.

The county commission will be releasing information on schedules and possible delays as the information becomes available