Fountain Green hoping for grants,

but funding still in planning stages

By Chris Funnell

Staff writer

Apr. 26, 2018

FOUNTAIN GREEN — Fountain Green City officials are exploring funding options for building a new city hall combined with a new fire station.

The city had hoped to partially fund the project with a Community Development Bloc Grant (CDBG). But the city’s application for the grant was not approved. In part, that was because the city didn’t have details of its proposal nailed down, Mayor Willard Wood said.

The city doesn’t know yet how much a new building will cost or where it will be located. “That’s the problem,” the mayor said. “We don’t have any concrete costs.”

A couple of sites are being considered. But without the grant money, the city is not in a position to buy land for a city hall.

City Recorder Michelle Walker said, “They are basically back to square one” in their goal to build a new facility.

The city council plans to discuss the city hall project at its meeting on Thursday, April 26 and ultimately to revise and resubmit its CDBG application.

The city hall is now located in a one-time school building at 260 W. 100 North, which is getting old and dilapidated, Wood said. The fire station is in a separate building on Main Street.

A city clean-up day will be held on May 5, followed by a pot luck dinner at City Park.