Grant awarded for portion of

Spring City Veterans Memorial

Apr. 26, 2018

SPRING CITY—Funds to build the Spring City Veterans Memorial have been coming in, and much more help and funds are needed to establish the memorial by Veterans Day this year.

The Spring City Veterans Memorial Association (a nonprofit Spring City citizen organization) received a grant of $14,000 from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area to help with the construction of the memorial.

This is a matching grant, which means it requires matching cash donations of $14,000 to take full advantage of the grant.

The association’s press release states: “To date, over $7,500 has been donated that can be used for the matching portion of the grant. An additional $6,500 will allow us to purchase the engraved monument.”

The press release adds, “Additional cash and in-kind donations will be required to finish the installation, flags, lighting and landscaping of the memorial. In total, nearly $40,000 will be required to complete the memorial.”

The association announced plans in January of this year to establish a veterans monument and memorial in Spring City, and the association’s goal is to dedicate the memorial no later than Veterans Day of this year.

The memorial will be located at 100 E. Center Street near the historic Spring City school, which is now serving as the city offices. The purpose of the memorial and granite monument is to honor the brave men and women of Spring City who have served in the armed forces of the Territory of Utah and the United States of America.

This “heritage of love of country and state by those who served the cause of peace and freedom” for more than 170 years includes the service of more than 500 individuals who have been identified, beginning with the Mormon Battalion in 1847, states the press release.

Donations are being accepted by check (P.O. Box 120 in Spring City), at Utah Heritage Credit Union and online at https://www.gofundme.com/ spring-city-veterans-memorial.

Fundraising activities will also be held on Spring City Heritage Days over the Memorial Day weekend and during the 24th of July (Pioneer Day) celebration. A fundraising flyer will be sent to residents of Spring City as well as to area businesses that citizens of Spring City support.

The press release continues: “We are encouraged by the generosity of individuals and organizations who are aware of our effort to recognize this important part of our heritage.”

It adds, “We appeal to freedom-loving people everywhere to help with this memorial. We especially encourage Spring City residents, past and present, to donate to this worthwhile effort to recognize and honor the heritage and service of Spring City veterans.”

More information is at the Facebook page of the Spring City Veterans Memorial Association.