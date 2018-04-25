Share

Inside our Schools Apr. 26, 2018

 

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Apr. 26, 2018

 

North Sanpete Middle

On the evening of Friday, April 20, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America held a movie night as a fundraiser. For $2, students and community members could enjoy the classic John Wayne movie “McLintock!” Tonight at 6 p.m. is the choir concert at the school.

On Friday, April 20, seventh- and eighth-grade Family and Consumer Sciences Exploration students enjoyed a fieldtrip to Thanksgiving Point where they learned about careers in food science, veterinary medicine and museum exhibit creation.

On Friday, April 20, Christian Sanchez, a senior GEAR UP student, met with Leadership in Action students to talk about high school transition and success.

North Sanpete High School

This week is Student Appreciation Week at the school. Monday was Hat Day/Colored Hair Day, and students got to enjoy activities at lunch. On Tuesday they wore their pjs for Pajama Day, and many of them participated in dodgeball tournaments during flex time. Yesterday more dodgeball games occurred during flex time along with a school cake walk and
an afternoon assembly. Today is Throwback Thursday where students can wear clothes from past eras. More dodgeball will take place, and lunchtime is 15 minutes longer than usual. Tomorrow is Fashion Disaster for clothing, and French Toast Friday follows with a dodgeball championship at the morning assembly and an extended lunch again.

Sophomore Cheyenne Ballard has been accepted to a Harvard Medical School summer camp this summer.

At the BYU French Foreign Language Fair, Mayzie Talbot placed first, and Juliette Jordan was runner up in Poetry Level 1

 

On Wednesday, April 18, students from Justin Morley’s cyber corp and entrepreneur classes teamed up with GEAR UP for a visit to Adobe. While there, students were able to learn more about computer technology, business and marketing.

 

 

 

 

Manti Elementary School

On Friday, April 20, for National Teach Children to Save Day, Zions Bank’s Manti Financial Center Manager David Warren visited Manti Elementary School’s fifthgrade students and taught them about needs versus wants, budgeting and ways to cut spending.

 

Mt. Pleasant Elementary

On Friday, April 20, the PTA sponsored Parents and Pastries where parents came and read to their students and enjoyed some breakfast pastries together before school.

 

Gunnison Valley High School

The school recently won a $500 educational grant in the Spring 2018 Create Real Impact awards for being one of the schools with the largest number of entries in the contest for creative efforts to address the dangers of distracted driving aimed at teenagers.

 

Wasatch Academy

At the University of Utah Model United Nations competition, Enrique Roces and Lavi Tuineau received the top award, Distinguished Superior Delegates in Security Council. William Wang receiving a Superior Delegate award in Economic and Financial Committee, and Emanuel Flores receiving an Excellent Delegate award in General Assembly Plenary. There were more than 500 delegates from schools across Utah at the competition.

 

Manti High School

Students enjoyed 15 different groups/performers at a talent show assembly on Wednesday, April 18.

Senior Kjerstin Birch received the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association scholarship last week at the association’s annual conference.