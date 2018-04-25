Inside our Schools Apr. 26, 2018

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Apr. 26, 2018

North Sanpete Middle

On the evening of Friday, April 20, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America held a movie night as a fundraiser. For $2, students and community members could enjoy the classic John Wayne movie “McLintock!” Tonight at 6 p.m. is the choir concert at the school.

North Sanpete High School

This week is Student Appreciation Week at the school. Monday was Hat Day/Colored Hair Day, and students got to enjoy activities at lunch. On Tuesday they wore their pjs for Pajama Day, and many of them participated in dodgeball tournaments during flex time. Yesterday more dodgeball games occurred during flex time along with a school cake walk and

an afternoon assembly. Today is Throwback Thursday where students can wear clothes from past eras. More dodgeball will take place, and lunchtime is 15 minutes longer than usual. Tomorrow is Fashion Disaster for clothing, and French Toast Friday follows with a dodgeball championship at the morning assembly and an extended lunch again.

Manti Elementary School

On Friday, April 20, for National Teach Children to Save Day, Zions Bank’s Manti Financial Center Manager David Warren visited Manti Elementary School’s fifthgrade students and taught them about needs versus wants, budgeting and ways to cut spending.

Mt. Pleasant Elementary

On Friday, April 20, the PTA sponsored Parents and Pastries where parents came and read to their students and enjoyed some breakfast pastries together before school.

Gunnison Valley High School

The school recently won a $500 educational grant in the Spring 2018 Create Real Impact awards for being one of the schools with the largest number of entries in the contest for creative efforts to address the dangers of distracted driving aimed at teenagers.

Manti High School

Students enjoyed 15 different groups/performers at a talent show assembly on Wednesday, April 18.