Kayden Gentry

Alaska Anchorage mission

Homecoming

Apr. 26, 2018

Kayden M. Gentry will be returning home on April 20 from honorably serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kayden has enjoyed serving the people of the Alaska Anchorage Mission from April 2016 to April 2018. Kayden will report on his mission on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in the Ephraim 6th Ward, 450 North 200 West at 9 a.m.

Kayden is the son of Kimberlee Green of Ephraim, Utah and the late Michael B. Gentry of Richfield, Utah.

Kayden is also the grandson of Sherryl C. Pfoutz of St. George, Utah and the late Mack and Rhea Gentry of Richfield, Utah.