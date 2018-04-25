At North Sanpete High School, the newly elected student body officers are (L-R) Activity Agent Brock Justesen, Secretary Linzy Flinders, Vice President Kaleb Cox and President Chance Clawson. Those who decided to run were narrowed down to two finalists per position and then students voted again to decide the winners. Ezra Hainsworth, former student body president and currently Dixie State student body president, spoke to the students at an election-day assembly.
At Gunnison Valley High School, new student body officers are (front, L-R) Activity Director McKenna Taylor, Publicity Manager Tiandra Taylor, Web Master Teersa Payne, (back) Vice President Jared Chivers, Secretary Meg Childs, President Ruth Lyons and Historian Thomas Yardly. At
At Manti High School, the new student body officers are (L-R) President Karli Arnoldsen, Vice President Marcus Adams, Service V.P. Sara Neilson and Public Relations Danielle Hatch.