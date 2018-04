Ray G. Sorensen

Turning 92 on May 2

Rey G. Sorensen is turning 92 on Wednesday, May 2. He was born in 1926, and has mostly lived in Manti his whole life. He married Ardella Feb. 20, 1950, and they have seven children: Connie, Wayne, Sandra, Clifford, Jerry, Kenny and Kathy and lots of grandkids.

All his neighbors and friends who would like to wish him well, come to 204 W. 100 S. on May 2 from noon to 2 p.m. No gifts please, just your presence.