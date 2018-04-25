Snow flutists receive accolades

Apr. 26, 2018

EPHRAIM—Flutists at Snow College have accomplished much and received significant honors.

Jamie Baker Sommercorn and McKenzie Howell, both seniors, have performed their senior recitals and auditioned for master’s degree programs.

On the Wind Symphony’s recent concert tour to California, they were each chosen to be a soloist.

Sommercorn is the section leader in Snow Orchestra, was chosen to be solo flutist last summer for the Nauvoo Band in Nauvoo, Ill. The Utah Flute Association chose her as first place winner and performer in the college soloist competition.

Howell was chosen to be a performer in Paris, France, for the Da Capo Alliance Flute Master Class two years ago and studied with some of the top flutists.

Anna Clawson, a junior, has won a scholarship this year to go to Paris and participate in the same master class this summer. She also plays with Snow’s Orchestra and Wind Symphony.

Jennifer Richards, a junior, also plays in the Wind Symphony and participated in the Utah Flute Association College Performance, winning first place for her solo.

Amanda Kjar, a sophomore, placed third for her solo in the Utah Flute Association competition. She plays with the Symphonic Band at Snow College.

Elaine Jorgensen, a teacher of these flutists, said, “It takes great thought, knowledge of the styles, practice and performing experience to accomplish what these students have done.”

Kjar is a student of new adjunct teacher, Amy Leiniger.

Jorgensen said a gentleman conversing with some of the student musicians was surprised to learn the students practice five to six hours a day when getting ready to perform.

He then said, “Wow, you must really like it.”

“We do,” said the students, “Giving a great performance is terrific!”