1,113 graduates will walk at

Snow graduation this weekend

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 26, 2018

EPHRAIM—The cat’s out of the bag on the Snow College 2018 commencement ceremonies.

Snow recently announced details for commencement speakers at both the Richfield Campus and Ephraim Campus.

The commencement ceremony for Ephraim Campus will be held Saturday, April 28, at 10 a.m. in the Horne Activity Center.

Snow College President Gary Carlston will officiate both the Richfield and Ephraim commencements.

The commencement speaker for the Ephraim Campus is Sharon Eubank, a humanitarian and the first counselor in the General Presidency of the LDS Relief Society. She will also be given an honorary degree in recognition of her service and accomplishments.

Eubank will be joined on the program by Valedictorian Mark Barton, from Manti, Utah, and Olivia Bliss, class Salutatorian from Delta, Utah. Both students have maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Bart Nelson, a longtime faculty member, will receive a special recognition.

Student leaders will also address the graduates.

Commencement for Snow College Richfield graduates will be held on Friday, April 27, at 1 p.m. in the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Theressa Alder, former chair of the Snow College Board of Trustees and real estate broker, will receive an honorary degree during the Ephraim ceremony and will be the commencement speaker for the Richfield Campus.

Senator Ralph Okerlund will receive an honorary degree in Richfield.

“This is a special time of year when we celebrate our students’ success,” Carlston said. “They have worked hard and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments. We are honored to have Sharon Eubank address the graduates. We appreciate the opportunity to recognize her, Theressa Alder, Bart Nelson, Brent Smith and Dan Black during our Ephraim ceremony. Our faculty and staff ably teach and assist our students, and commencement is “pay day” for all of us.”

Guests without a ticket for admission in Ephraim are welcome to view the ceremony in the Eccles Center or on-line at www.snow.edu/graduation.

The class of 2018 is comprised of 1,022 graduates from 19 countries, 19 U.S. states and 26 Utah counties.

A total of 1,113 degrees will be awarded: 22 Associates of Applied Science; 132 Associates of Arts; 13 Associates of Pre-Engineering; 819 Associates of Science; 13 Associates of Science-Business Degrees; 31 Associate of Science- Nursing; 20 Bachelor of Arts in Commercial Music; and 55 Certificates of Completion.

Out of this year’s graduates, 387 are men and 667 are women. The average age of associate’s degree recipients is 22; the youngest undergraduate is 13, the oldest is 57.

The average grade point average for this group is 3.4.

Finally, 92 students are also graduating through Utah State University, which awards associate, bachelors, and masters degrees.