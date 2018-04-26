Centerfield duplex

amendment raises minimum

frontage footage for duplexes

By Ryan Roos

Staff writer

Apr. 26, 2018

CENTERFIELD— As expected, the Centerfield City Council passed a duplex amendment to raise the minimum frontage footage required for a duplex or twin home from 120 feet to 150 feet at a meeting April 18.

After a failed vote of 1-3 to raise the minimum footage required to 200 feet, the amendment of 150 feet passed unanimously.

The council also discussed ways to market the Old Rock Church to interested parties, such as wedding receptions.

“We will be adding on restrooms and storage on the south side of the building to make the facility more user friendly and easier to rent out,” said Councilman Jon Hansen. The upgrades were thought to be excellent steps toward reaching marketing goals.

Councilwoman Becky Edwards addressed the need for an effective way to remind citizens to conserve water; she suggested a reminder on city utility bills. No one on the council favored implementing any water usage restrictions and general consensus was that a simple reminder to Centerfield residents to be water-wise was sufficient.

Councilman Jon Hanson discussed the possible expansion of the cemetery, with recommendations to investigate adjacent parcels.

Centerfield’s sidewalk ordinance was brought before the council. Current ordinance reads that new homes are required to have a sidewalk constructed as well.

Councilwoman Becky Edwards explained the nature of the problem: “We’ve already issued occupancy permits to people who haven’t met the ordinance,” she said. “So we need to enforce it or change it. Having new homes with sidewalks among older homes without doesn’t work.”

Mayor Sorensen then asked: “Do you do away with sidewalks for single family dwellings outside of subdivisions?” The issue was left on the agenda for the next meeting.

The road on 300 S. between 400 E. and 500 E. was deeded to Centerfield City and recorded by the county. It had been previously thought that the land had been deeded to the city, but upon closer inspection it was found that the process had not been completed.

Taxes were paid on the property by Centerfield City and the paperwork was then properly filed.