Four young ladies compete

for Miss Mt. Pleasant crown

Apr. 26, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—Two dancers, a pianist and a cheer performer will compete in the 2018 Miss Mt. Pleasant Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of North Sanpete High School, and the winner will follow in the footsteps of the current Miss Mt. Pleasant, Rylee McKay.

Jerrylynn Kelso, the pageant’s coordinator this year said, “We have a great group of girls this year for the 2018 Miss Mt. Pleasant Scholarship Pageant. It takes a lot of time and effort to prepare for a pageant, and we feel these four young ladies have worked hard to be prepared.”

The competition includes four areas the contestants will be judged on: evening wear/onstage question, lifestyle and fitness, private interview and talent.

Contestant No. 1, Alexis Wright, is the daughter of Carl and Paula Wright. She will be performing a dance routine to “On My Own.” Her platform is “Care for The Camo.”

The second contestant is Callie Goble, daughter of Rick and Stacey Goble. She will be performing a cheer routine to an Ariana Grande remix. Her platform is “Mentoring Matters.”

Contestant No. 3 is Ally Brotherson. She is the daughter of Rich and Molly Brotherson. She will be performing a lively and entertaining piano solo entitled “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Her platform is L.I.V.E. (Learn the needs, become Involved by Volunteering Enthusiastically!)

Gyllian Nelson, the fourth contestant, is the daughter of Kevin and Lacey Jorgensen and Travis Nelson. She will be performing a dance routine to “Feeling Good.” Her platform is “Getting to know our local heroes.”