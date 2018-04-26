Night hunting ordinance

to be discussed May 1

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 26, 2018

MANTI—The Sanpete County Commission may soon enact an ordinance to allow “night hunting” or “spotlighting” in Sanpete County.

In proposed Ordinance No. 2018-1, the county would allow the hunting at night, including using a spotlight, of coyote, red fox, striped skunk, raccoon and jackrabbit species.

The ordinance limits the hunting to hand-held spotlights, not vehicle mounted lights, and the hunting must not take place from within a vehicle. Each hunter must obtain a permit from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, along with a valid Utah Hunter Education Certificate of Completion or a current Utah small game license.

Hunters may use any legal weapon to hunt, but the caliber may not exceed .243. Shotguns, muzzleloaders and bows are also allowed.

No hunting is allowed within 600 feet of a residence, city or town boundary, nor allowed on private property without written permission from the property owner.

All hunters must contact the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office prior to each hunt, and give the time and place of the hunt, number of hunters and permit numbers for each hunter.

The ordinance will come up for a public hearing on May 1 at the regular meeting of the Sanpete County Commission at 1 p.m.

“I know a lot of people in this county will support this,” said Commission Chair Scott Bartholomew when setting the public hearing at the commission meeting on April 3.

The commissioners decided that even though they had all heard a great deal of support for the proposed ordinance, a public hearing would allow the public to give their opinion before the ordinance was officially adopted.