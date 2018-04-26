Nine young women shooting for

Sanpete County Jr. Princess title

Apr. 26, 2018

MANTI—Nine contestants will compete in this year’s Sanpete County Jr. Princess Contest.

Lynsey Bailey, who is in charge of the Sanpete County Fair Rodeo Royalty, said no one applied for the Sweetheart contest this year.

The Jr. Princess contest will be on May 4 and 5 in Manti and is free of charge.

The modeling, speech and interview portion of the contest is on May 4 at 5 p.m. at Manti High School, and the horse part of the contest is on May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds arena.

After the contestants are finished on their horses and the judges’ scores have been tallied, the winners will be crowned in the Large Animal Barn.

The contestants for this year are McKyah Poulsen of Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Clint Poulsen and Jamie Poulsen; Bree Richardson of Spring City, daughter of Eric and Rachael Richardson; Mattisen Wanner of Axtell, daughter of Matt and Tiffanie Wanner; Charlee Mandel of Manti, daughter of Karmal Butcher; Cambrie Poulsen of Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Clint Poulsen and Jamie Poulsen; Jordan Brouillette of Manti, daughter of Addam and Nicole Brouillette; Katie Aagard of Spring City, daughter of Eric and Rachael Richardson; Kenley Kelso of Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Kurt and Lindsay Kelso; and Justina Farley of Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Justin and Stacy Farley.

Bailey said, “The royalty will be attending all parades and rodeos and town festivities throughout the summer in Sanpete County and the Ute Stampede in Nephi. They end the year at the Sanpete County Fair.

Last year’s Jr. Princess was Alana Nielsen and Sweetheart was Jessica Everitt. Bailey said these two were “grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 2017 Jr. Princess and Sweetheart and express their appreciation to the Sanpete County Fair Board and the Sanpete Cattlemen for the donation of their saddles that they won when crowned last year.”