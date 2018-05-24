ALexys Allen graduates with Doctor of Medicine degree from U of U

Alexys Allen graduated from the University of Utah School of Medicine on Friday, May 18, 2018, with a Doctor of Medicine degree.

Ms. Allen earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah and was accepted to their medical program in 2014. She was able to do medical humanitarian work in India during her time at the U of U School of Medicine and will complete her residency in family practice.

Alexys is the daughter of Michael and Laurie Allen of Sterling, Utah.