Eli Matthew Sorenson

Eli Matthew Sorenson was born to Matthew and Alli Sorenson of Ephraim on May 4, 2018. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.

Hanna Valine Christiansen was born to Tyler and Halie Christiansen of Ephraim on May 12, 2018. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces.