Five young ladies seeking Miss Manti title

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

5-24-2018

MANTI—Tonight is the night for the Miss Manti Scholarship Pageant.

Five young ladies will compete for the crown of Miss Manti at 7 p.m. in the Manti High School auditorium.

Contestant No. 1 is Kathryn Christensen, daughter of Alan and Becky Christensen.

Her platform is “Rise Up, Finding Your Inner Voice and Being Headstrong,” and she will perform a vocal solo entitled “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

Contestant No. 2 is Whitney Dyreng, daughter of Darren and Michelle Dyreng. Her platform is “Join the Fight for Happiness: Depression Awareness,” and she will perform a piano solo “L’Orage” by Friedrich Burgmüller.

Contestant No. 3 is Keslee Kae Cox, daughter of Kelli Sargent and Jerry Cox. Keslee will perform a jazzy hip-hop solo dance routine to “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, choreographed by Ana Sargent. Her platform is “Redefining Popular.”

Contestant No. 4 is Kodie Godfrey, daughter of Wayne and Elizabeth Godfrey.

Kodie will perform a monologue: “Where is My Prince Charming?” by D.M. Larson. Her platform is “Make ’em Laugh.”

Contestant No. 5 is Cari Jo Carmody, daughter of Thomas and Candy Carmody.

Her platform is “Thought Cop,” and she will perform a pointe ballet solo to “Nutcracker Medley.”

Tickets are $7 per person (free for ages 5 years and under).

Advance tickets purchased from contestants are $6.