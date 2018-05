Nicole Erin Day

Cape Verde Pria Mission

Farewell

5-24-2018

Nicole Erin Day has accepted a call to serve in the Cape Verde Pria Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She will speak Sunday, May 27 at 9 a.m. in the Fairview 2nd Ward, 100 N. 100 E. (Rock Church). She reports to the Missionary Training Center June 6.

Nicole is the daughter of Allen and Andrea Day and granddaughter of Ralph and Lynda Bench, Fairview and Lavon and Marianne Day, South Jordan.