Sanpete Valley Hospital names 2018 Nurse of Excellence

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

5-24-2018

MT. PLEASANT—Truly a Manti nurse has followed in the footsteps of her grandmother and namesake by becoming a devoted labor and delivery caregiver, and then being recognized by her hospital for her dedication.

Laura Pipes, who has been named Sanpete Valley Hospital’s (SVH) 2018 Nurse of Excellence, is a registered nurse at SVH, and has spent many of her years working in labor and delivery department—just like her grandmother.

“I grew up wanting to be a labor and delivery nurse like my grandmother, Laura, was,” Pipes said. “I love helping people; the miracle of life never ceases to amaze me.”

Pipes’ grandmother, Laura Hunsaker Tolman, was also a nurse, and she too received recognition for her devotion to caregiving. In 1977, Tolman was chosen as the employee of the year by the Brigham City Community Hospital, and awarded the hospital’s Thomas F. Frist Humanitarian award for “best exemplifying qualities of compassion, warmth and service to others.”

Along with her time in labor and delivery, Pipes also has had the honor of working in homecare and hospice.

“I’ve helped bring some into the world, and then had the privilege to send some home,” she said.

Pipes says she never wanted to work in a big-city hospital.

“Working in a large facility was never a goal of mine,” she said. “I wanted to be in a place I could care for my friends and neighbors. I am truly blessed to work in a rural facility with such incredible people.”

The staff at SVH feels similarly about Pipes. SVH Communications Specialist Shauna Watts said, “Laura is respected and loved by those who work with her. Laura takes fantastic care of her patients while ensuring all the other caregivers working with her are having their needs met.

“She is known for always keeping the environment of both caregivers and patients safe, along with creating a positive place to be.”

Pipes will be formally recognized at an Intermountain Healthcare awards banquet later this month.