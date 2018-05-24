Three exhibits on display at Ephraim Granary Arts beginning May 25

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

EPHRAIM—Granary Arts in Ephraim will offers three new four-month exhibitions beginning on Friday, May 25.

Two are solo exhibitions—“Looking Forward, Looking Back” by Rachel Farmer in the CCA Christensen Gallery and “Concealed at First, at Last I Appear” by Amy Theiss Giese in the Upper Gallery.

Farmer will be available on Saturday, May 26, at 1 p.m. for Gallery Talk at Granary Arts.

The other exhibition is “Processed Views: Surveying the Industrial Landscape” by Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman in the Main Gallery.

Farmer’s works are 12 unglazed ceramic miniature figurines depicting pioneer women in action displayed in three quilted landscapes. She has been working for nine years on a series that explores elements of her childhood experiences and her pioneer ancestry.

Originally from Provo, Farmer works in New York City. She received a bachelor’s degree in ceramics from Brigham Young University and master’s degree in sculpture from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Giese’s exhibition combines photography of shadows cast in a room at night with a visual translation of sounds from the same room. “The shadows and sound have created a play of space and time that evokes rather than depicts reality,” according to press release from Granary Arts.

Giese works in Boston and is the director of the master’s program of fine arts in photography at the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

The exhibition of Ciurej and Lochman explores industrial food production at the intersection of nature and technology—a sort of commentary on processed foods.

These two artists have collaborated for over three decades “on photographic projects that explore the confluence of history, myth and popular culture,” states the press release.

Both are photographers. Ciurej works in Chicago, and Lochman in Milwaukee, Wisc.

These three exhibitions will be on display at Granary Arts (86 N. Main St., Ephraim) from May 25 to Sept. 28.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. More information is at www.granaryarts.org.