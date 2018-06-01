Barlow~Paine

David and Elann Barlow of Mt. Pleasant are pleased to announce the wedding of their daughter, Alexandra Lynn Barlow to Joseph James Paine, son of Jim and Wendy Paine of Enterprise, in the Manti Temple.

A reception will be held in their honor on June 2, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Red Brick LDS church, 49 South State, Mt. Pleasant.

The bride is a graduate of North Sanpete High School, and is attending Snow College. She is the granddaughter of Brent and Sylvia Barlow of Mt/ Pleasant, and Marshall and Luana Romney of Springville.

The groom is a graduate of Enterprise High School and is attending Snow College, he is the grandson of Joseph Mee and the late Winnie Mee, and Connie Hardman-Mee, of Enterprise.