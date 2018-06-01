Ruth Colynn Hansen

Ruth Colynn Hansen passed away peacefully May 27, 2018 at the age of 91 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

Colynn was born Dec. 24, 1926, Christmas Eve, in Ephraim, Utah, to Paul Gordon and Clarissa Tidwell Hansen. She was truly a precious Christmas gift to everyone. She spent her childhood growing up in Ephraim with her siblings working on the family farm.

Colynn was musically inclined and played many musical instruments. One of her fondest memories was playing in the high school and college band. Colynn graduated from Snow College and the University of Utah with honors receiving her degree in Health and Physical Education. She pursued her career teaching in the Summit and Granite school districts.

She loved sports of all kinds and was very competitive. Colynn excelled in softball, tennis, swimming and cross country skiing winning many tournaments and awards which included the Peterson All-Around Girl Athlete Award her senior year at Snow College. She loved the outdoors and spent her summers gardening, fishing the lakes and rivers, especially Community Reservoir in Ephraim Canyon. She loved all animals and paid special attention to her beloved cats. Colynn also loved to learn and travel the world through reading. Her love of reading continued throughout her life. Colynn was known for her quick wit and natural humor that would always put a smile on everyone’s face. After retiring from teaching Colynn returned to Ephraim to live in her family home.

Colynn is survived by her sister-in-law Norma; eight nephews and three nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Garth Tidwell Hansen, Paul Morris Hansen, Max Andrew Hansen, sister Marilee Clarissa Hansen and niece Paula Sue Hansen Miller.

The family would like to thank Doctor Allen Day and all the attendants, nurses and staff of Autumn Park and County Lane Care Center for their wonderful care and kindness.

A graveside service will be conducted in her honor Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim City Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.