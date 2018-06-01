Zions Bank helps repair and paint Ephraim home in

28th annual Paint-a-Thon service project

Kellie Harrison

Staff writer

5-31-2018

EPHRAIM — Zions Bank kicked off its 28th annual Paint-a-Thon service project on May 14 by adding a fresh coat of paint to the first of 42 homes owned by senior

citizens and disabled residents who face challenges maintaining them.

The home of Carol Ogden in Ephraim will be the first of 42 homes in Idaho and Utah throughout the month of June to receive an exterior home makeover from the Zions Bank employees involved with the project. They will scrape and paint all 42 homes involved.

Zions Bank Ephraim Financial Center Manager Nate Christensen said, “Not only is the project personally rewarding, but it aligns with Zions Bank’s mission to create value in our communities.”

Nearly 90 percent of people over age 65 want to stay in their home for as long as possible, and 80 percent believe their current residence is where they will always live, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. The population of residents age 65 and older is expected to increase by 145 percent between the years 2000 and 2030.

Zions Bank wants to help those wanting to remain in their homes be able to do that for as long as possible and help them maintain their independence, dignity and health.

The bank will also be providing yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners, along with the scraping and painting of the homes. Zions Bank has also paid for all of the supplies that will be used to fix up the homes.

Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began in 1991 as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Twenty-eight years later, Zions Bank employees continue to spend one week each summer to help the elderly and disabled members of their communities. These volunteers help on weekdays, after work and on Saturdays.

Overall, Zions Bank has donated more than $1 million toward beautifying homes in Utah and Idaho as they continue to serve their communities.