Bertha Clay Peterson Ogden Anderson

Bertha Clay Peterson Ogden Anderson, 94, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2018 in Nephi, Utah surrounded by her beloved family.

Bertha was born on Oct. 25, 1923 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to John Adelman Peterson and Merle Curtis. She married Ernest Ogden and they had three children. Ernest passed away in 1958. She later married Glen LeRoy Anderson on Nov.7, 1959 in Ephraim, Utah. Four more children were born and together they raised seven children.

Bertha was a meticulous homemaker who devoted her life to her faith and family. She was a devout member of the LDS church, serving in several church positions, her favorite being choir director. Music and literature were her passions. She loved the delights of nature, small animals, and relatives. Bertha was known for her genuinely kind and sweet temperament and her lifelong musical contribution. She was also known as one of the brightest lights in the community.

Bertha is survived by her husband of 59 years; children: Carol Waycasy, Holly Ashworth, Brian (Shelly) Anderson, Susan (Michael) Bellows; sister; Rose Adelle Peterson; nine grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her children: Larry Ogden, Cheryl Ogden and Mitchell Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11 a.m., at the Ephraim Stake Center, 400 E. Center St, Ephraim. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at the same location from 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment at the Ephraim City Park Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.