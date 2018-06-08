Sharron LaRene Hansen Stilson

Sharron LaRene Hansen Stilson, 71, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Manti, with her eternal companion Edwin A. Stilson at her side.

Sharron was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Manti, to Max Emanuel and Doris Stewart Hansen. She married Edwin Stilson on Feb. 5, 1965 in Manti, later solemnized in the Manti Temple. They enjoyed 53 wonderful years together.

Sharron’s greatest joy in life was her family and she loved them dearly. She had a special love for children, and was extremely proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Sharron was a hugger and had many, many friends, and had a way of making anyone she met feel as though they were her favorite friend. She enjoyed reading, going to movies with friends, and socializing with the “Met & Et” dinner group.

She was a lifelong resident of Manti and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and served in various church callings throughout her life, most recently as Manti Utah Stake Missionaries and Manti Temple workers. She also worked for years along with her husband Ed as church custodians.

She is survived by her husband Edwin; children: Kimberly (Thomas) Lee, Shane Stilson, Jeremy (Heidi) Stilson, Brandon Stilson; daughter-in-law, Liz Stilson; brother, Larry (Berdine) Morley; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Max Stilson; sister, Arlene Stewart.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Manti LDS Stake Center, 555 Union Street, Manti. Friends may call at the stake center Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. or Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Manti Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.