Smith~Birch

Troy and Lori Birch of Ephraim are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Caden McAllister Birch to Aubrey Lisanne Smith, daughter of Brandon and Melinda Smith of Vernal, in the Manti Temple on June 9, 2018.

An open house will be held in their honor that afternoon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Ephraim LDS Church 450 N. 200 West.

Caden is a graduate of North Sanpete High School. He served an LDS mission to the Indiana Indianapolis Mission and graduated from Snow College. He is the grandson of Jack and Joan McAllister of Mt. Pleasant and Jesse and the late Pauline Birch of Ephraim.

Aubrey is a graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal. She served an LDS mission in the Philippines Urdaneta Mission. She is the granddaughter of Lauritz and Lynda Smith and Kenneth and Tamara Howell.

Both bride and groom are currently students at USU in Logan.

If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as one.