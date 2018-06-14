Deven Clark Fore

Deven Clarke Fore passed away April 22, 2018. He was born to Paul and Rebecka Fore on Sept. 18, 1982, just after they moved to Ephraim.

He loved living in the country with freedom to explore the great outdoors and ride with Evan Reid on his tractor.

Deven had a brilliant and creative mind. He built and programmed computers in middle school and visualized and built many home projects. After his father passed away, he took good care of his mother doing household projects. He had a sense of humor and a tender heart.

He married his high school sweetheart Alicia Nooner and they had two beautiful children, Ian and Ava. He adored them and spent a great deal of time teaching, loving, and playing with them. He worked for Vercsend as a senior dev ops.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edward Fore, and his grandparents, Clyde and Barbra Fore.

He is survived by his grandparents Hal and Mary Anne Clarke, his mother, Rebecka Fore Park, step-dad Max Park, siblings Benjamin (Kathrin) Fore, Kellie (Troy) Braun, Laura (Alan) Cleaver, June (Ryan) Johnson, Missy (Jason) Streiff, Miles (Miranda) Fore, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deven, we love you. There will always be an empty spot in our hearts till we are reunited again.