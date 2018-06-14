Dixie Meyrick Conner

Dixie Meyrick Conner, born May 7, 1930, died peacefully in her sleep Jan. 27, 2018. She was born to James David Meyrick and Bernadean Hardy.

Raised in Mt Pleasant, Utah, she attended Wasatch Academy, then moved to Salt Lake City. She attended LDS Business College for a time, then went to work. She married twice, Plato G. Kanell in 1950, divorced, and Hugh S. Conner in 1965, widowed.

She was a pistol and unstoppable when on a path to defend her kids or her passions. She created love and change wherever she was. Not always sure of the direction, she took on (whatever) ‘like a boss!’ We have been very blessed to have such a committed force as our example.

She gave us the gifts of beauty, grace, sensibility, loving nature and patience (sort of). She organized bridge clubs and garden clubs wherever she could. Dixie is survived by her greatest joy, three children: Kim Kanell Nielsen, Jill Kanell Knutson, Sean Jim Conner (Kris), seven grandchildren… even three great-grandchildren.

Holidays at Gram’s house was always a treat, she went all out with the china, the silver, and the presentation of an incredible event, every time. We could rarely put on our own shebang without her help. She was so brave, so smart, strong, pretty, gutsy, an accomplished pianist, seamstress, singer, dancer, artist, amazing cook, and creator of memories.

She always knew when to step up and when to back off, always making everyone else shine brighter. Mom didn’t want a funeral, no crying and sadness, Remember her well! In lieu of sending flowers, please plant something special in your garden in her memory. May her memory be eternal!

Special thanks to Sara, Joey, Liz, Teresa, Jordana, Spring Creek, Tender Care, Lehi, Adam and Serenity Funeral Home. You know who you are, and we appreciate your gentle, loving attention.

We will celebrate a life well-lived on June 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. at Kim’s house. We would love all to attend. If you need the address, please e-mail Kim at: kimk.nielsen@gmail.com.