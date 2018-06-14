Jordan Sorensen and Kaitlyn Keisel

Mr and Mrs Brody and Amber Keisel of Manti are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kaitlyn Amber Keisel to Jordan Ray Sorensen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian and Mariah Sorensen of Gunnison on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in the Manti Temple.

A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Keisel residence, 614 East 400 South.

Kaitlyn is a graduate of Manti High School and Snow College. She will continue attending Snow College as she pursues a nursing degree. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bud and Dana Keisel of Manti and Mr. and Mrs. John and Mary Louise Hall of South Jordan.

Jordan is a graduate of Gunnison High School. He then served an LDS mission in the Arkansas Bentonville Mission. He will continue attending Snow College. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Guy and Marilyn McArthur of Gunnison and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond and Glenna D Sorensen of Richfield.

The couple plans to make their home in Manti. If you did not receive an invite, consider it an unintentional oversight and please join us to greet the new couple.