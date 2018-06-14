Marva Belliston Olsen

Marva Belliston Olsen passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Spring City, Utah. It brings great comfort to know she is having a grand and joyous reunion with treasured family and friends once lost beyond the veil.

Marva was born on Sept. 5, 1929 in Nephi, Utah as the fourth of what would total six children to Alva Read Belliston and Harriett (Hattie) Broadhead Belliston. She was married to Jay Lawrence Olsen of Fountain Green, Utah on Nov. 10, 1948, in the Manti LDS Temple. They had seven children: Steven (Candy) Olsen, South Jordan; David (Jackie) Olsen (predeceased), Margie (Rod) Ostler, Orem; Laura (Jeff) Watson, Spring City; Susan Olsen (predeceased), Connie (Wayne) Jarrett, Nephi; and Allen (Brenda) Olsen, Fountain Green. She has 26 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Energy, sharp wit and humor, and a pure love of life and of people lit up the entire room anywhere Marva went. Ever loyal to the family’s sheep and farming business, she always made her love of lambs and sheep very apparent. And she didn’t just love collecting sheep-themed decor. She personally cared for countless baby lambs each spring that may not have otherwise survived: symbolic of the concern and sensitivity she showed when she knew of someone in need.

Faithfully, Marva spent her life serving her family and her community. Her family frequently looked forward to her signature spudnuts, raisin-filled cookies, and nut and raisin cake with caramel frosting for birthdays. She also “served” as the “family dentist,” pulling countless loose teeth for her children and grandchildren, who often didn’t want anyone else to even try.

She sacrificed most of her time for personal pursuits dedicated instead to various local ward and stake callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also served for close to 12 years with her husband Jay in callings at the Manti LDS Temple. Jay and Marva would have celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 10 of this year.

Marva is survived by siblings Ruth Howard and Joe (Norma) Belliston of St. George. Predeceased siblings are Dee, Duane, and Kent Belliston, and brother-in-law Bill Howard.

Funeral services were held in the LDS chapel located on 151 S. 200 West, Fountain Green at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018. Interment was in the Fountain Green City Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.