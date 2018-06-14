Ronald Blaine Stapley

Ronald Blaine Stapley passed away on May 31, 2018 at the age of 81. Ron was born Sept. 10, 1936, the second child of three born to Edna Heaton Stapley and Blaine Stapley.

Ron was raised in Cedar City, Utah, served an LDS mission in Hawaii where he was given the name Kamaka by the LDS saints of Maui, and studied chemistry at the University of Utah and Utah State University. Over the summer breaks, Ron worked as a tour bus driver for the Utah Parks System.

During the summer of 1959 he met Julie Ann Nielson, a fellow Aggie who worked as a cashier and singer in the Grand Canyon Lodge. Ron proposed to Julie in February and they were sealed in marriage in the Manti Temple on July 29, 1960. Julie and Ron both graduated in 1961 and Ron took a job with the Carnation Company in Van Nuys, California, a job that took him to Bellevue, Washington, and eventually to Platte City, Missouri.

Ron and Julie have five children: R. Lind, Wendy, Craig, Christopher, and Jonathan, all of whom survive with Julie. Ron is also survived by his two siblings, Kent and Marilyn. Ron was the grandfather to 19 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Ron was a proficient manager at work, a dedicated volunteer at church, and a father who loved his wife and children dearly. His callings in the church ranged from 11-year old scout leader to stake president. He and Julie traveled the world, leaving no fruit-stand unpatronized. Half the joy of travelling was the knowledge that upon return, they could replicate the tastes of their adventures in their kitchen, a place where in his later years, Ron grew familiar.

The best times were around that room’s table, where Ron loved to join Julie with his children and grandchildren eating, talking, memorizing the periodic table of elements, and playing card games.

Ron recognized chemistry outside of his profession. He saw it in the fireworks that marked summers with unrivaled volume. He saw it in the painted canyons of his youth. It was the source of lingering illness, and the pathway to health. He saw it in his candy, handfuls of which graced his suit pockets.

Ron wanted his children to do and be better than he was and loved them fiercely regardless.

Graveside services were held Monday, June 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with a visitation at the Ephraim LDS Stake Center prior to services.

Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.