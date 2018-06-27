Grand Marshals love being in beautiful town with friendly people

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

6/28/2018

WALES– Grand marshals of this year’s Mammoth Parade are John and Wendy Taylor, who moved to Wales in 2005 from West Jordan. They brought with them Wendy’s parents Parley and Gertrude, who they cared for over the next six years until they passed away.

The two met at a restaurant, where Wendy was seated for dinner. When John, who worked for the National Guard, entered the restaurant dressed in his fatigues, Wendy called out to him, “Hey G.I. Joe, come sit with me.” And he did. The two have been together ever since.

After spending a few years servicing mobile homes, John had joined the National Guard. In 1965 he was recruited by the Guard to work for them fulltime, which he did for 38 years. After moving to Wales he commuted to the Draper Guard headquarters for two years before he retired.

The couple had visited Wales several times since Wendy’s nephew Jeff, owner of Bar T Rodeo, lived there. After Jeff’s father Ron (to whom Wendy is very close) moved here to be close to his son, the two made the decision to relocate here along with Wendy’s parents.

Over the years they have been involved in the community and both have served on the town’s planning and zoning committee.

It is a second marriage for both. Between them they have five children, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

All of their family loves to come and visit and enjoy the canyons, especially Palisades where they now hold their yearly family reunions.

“We’re blessed to live in this valley down here,” John said. “This is a beautiful, awesome place with peace and quiet and friendly people.”