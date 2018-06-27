Sanpete Valley Hospital CEO gets award for innovation

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

6/28/2018

MT. PLEASANT—Aaron Wood, CEO of Sanpete Valley Hospital, was recently given the Innovation Award from the Utah Department of Health’s Office of Primary Care and Rural Health.

Matt McCullough, director of the Office of Primary Care and Rural Health, presented the award to Wood and said, “This award is presented to an individual who has shown excellence in implementation of innovative healthcare delivery models and programs. This year the award was presented to Aaron Wood, CEO of Sanpete Valley Hospital, who is being recognized for his innovation and continuous improvement efforts!”

Seven years ago, the Office of Primary Care and Rural Health began holding the Rural Hospital Administrators Summit, and this year was the first year of presenting the Innovation Award.

The Innovation Award nominees come from the Utah Hospital Association and other partners, including Primary Care and Rural Health staff, who manage the FLEX grant program for critical access hospitals.

Ryan Robison, nurse administrator at Sanpete Valley Hospital, said, “Since Aaron’s arrival, Sanpete Valley Hospital has seen amazing growth and improvement in all areas.”

Some of the highlights are the addition of a hospitalist service, a staffing model for the Emergency Department and the formation of the Sanpete Behavioral Health Community Network.

In addition, Sanpete Valley Hospital now has a state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanner.

Wood also has led continuous improvement efforts at the hospital, resulting in shorter stays in the Emergency Department.

Robison added, “Most importantly, Aaron has played a major role in the creation of a culture of quality and safety at Sanpete Valley Hospital.”

This includes, Robison said, “taking Sanpete Valley Hospital from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems 50th-percentile ranking just prior to his arrival to the 90th percentile.”