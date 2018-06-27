Sorensons love living and serving in Gunnison Valley

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

6/28/2018

GUNNISON—Like many Sanpete County natives, Marshall Sorenson, this year’s Fourth of July parade grand marshal, left the valley for work when he grew to adulthood, but he always hoped he’d come back home.

Born and raised in Axtell, Sorenson attended school in Gunnison before he left to serve an LDS mission in the Cumorah Mission in New York State. After he returned from New York he moved to Sandy and drove truck for 13 years. He went on to work in the grocery business.

Even though he lived in the Salt Lake Valley he never lost his desire to return home.

“I always wanted to come back,” he said. “This is where I was born and raised so I just wanted to come home. I love the mountains.”

So he kept in touch with folks in Gunnison and when a job opened up at Gunnison Market he was one of the first to apply. They hired him and for 35 years he was the produce manager at the store before retiring in 2014. Before his father Elwood Sorenson passed away he also helped him on the family farm.

In 1993 Sorenson married Ruth Rosenvall (who he knew of but did not know personally when he was growing up). They combined their families; his: Melodee, Matthew and Marcus, and hers: Emily, Nicole, Nick and Mike. Together they have 20 grandchildren. Matthew and his wife Carilee and their four children live nearby in Axtell. The other children are scattered throughout Utah, with some in California. They hope to visit soon as their health allows.

Since returning to Gunnison, Sorenson has been actively involved in the community. He served on the Gunnison Planning and Zoning Commission for five years and has been a member of the Lions Club for 15 years.

In the LDS Church, he has served in a bishopric, in a branch presidency and as elders’ quorum president. He was also an ordinance worker in the Manti Temple for three years.

It’s an honor to be able to give something back from someone to whom so much has been given,” he said of being chosen as the grand marshal.

He loves Gunnison’s Fourth of July celebration and the opportunity to remember our nation’s beginnings with loved ones.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” he said.” I have enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July all of my life here in the valley. It is such a good thing for our valley; it brings everyone together. So many people are willing to help.”

Sorenson is one of those helpers. The Lions Club sponsors lunch at town days and this year, as always, he will be in the thick of things.

Sorenson’s wife Ruth will ride with him in the parade.