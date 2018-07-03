Agencies limit fires outside incorporated areas

Numerous government agencies have issued fire restrictions affecting six counties in Utah, including Sanpete County.

These fire restrictions began last Sunday and will be in force until further notice is given.

The press release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency states, “Due to increasing potential for human-caused wildfire activity, dry conditions and high fire danger in central Utah, Interagency Fire Managers are implementing fire restrictions beginning Sunday, July 1 at 00:01 a.m.”

All Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in Sanpete County, along with all unincorporated privately owned land and all state-administered lands (Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands) have the following fire restrictions (all these acts are prohibited):

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire (including charcoal and briquettes) outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area is prohibited. All debris burning is strictly prohibited. Discharging or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land (always prohibited on state and federal lands). Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practices J335 and J350. Detonating of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, or exploding targets or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land). Cutting, welding or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of three feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.

All classes of fireworks are prohibited on these Sanpete County lands, and these fire restrictions apply also to Juab, Millard, Sevier, Wayne and Piute counties.

The press release adds, “Incorporated towns and cities are not included in these restrictions. (Contact your local fire department for municipal restrictions.)”

The restrictions also apply to four ranger districts in Fishlake National Forest and to Capitol Reef National Park.

In campgrounds and picnic areas, campfires are permitted in permanently constructed cement or metal fire pits, and charcoal burning is permitted in permanent fire rings or grills constructed of metal or concrete.

Also permitted are devices fueled by petroleum or liquid petroleum gas.

The press release also states vehicles are one of the prime causes of wildfires in Utah and provides a few helpful instructions to prevent sparks.

When hauling a trailer, secure the trailer chains, and check under the vehicle for anything hanging or dragging.

Check tire pressure to avoid blow-outs. Driving on an exposed wheel rim can cause sparks.

Be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can start the grass on fire.

Keep vehicle maintenance up to date.

Information on fires in Utah is at www.utahfireinfo.gov.