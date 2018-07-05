UPDATE: Former Fayette Town Clerk

charged with embezzling more than

$220,000 from municipal funds

FAYETTE—The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office says a former Fayette Town employee has allegedly embezzled more than $220,000.

“It looks like this has been going on for a while,” Detective Derick Taysom said.

Tracy Kay Mellor, 63, a former Fayette Town Clerk was taken into custody on Thursday, July 5, and booked into the Sanpete County Jail. Mellor is currently being charged with nine counts of the misuse of public money, a third degree felony. If convicted, it could mean a prison sentence of zero to five years in the Utah State Prison.

Mellor left her position in January after the new mayor, Brenda Liefson, became concerned over two missing checks, according to a police records. When Liefson reviewed the town’s bank statements, she “started finding things that concerned her.”

Liefson said began discovering a number of checks written from the town to a vendor listed as “R&T’s” dating back to 2009.

According to court documents, R&T’s is the business owned by Mellor and her husband Randy. Liefson also told investigators there were no invoices for services performed by R&T’s in the town’s records.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office reviewed documents from Town Council meetings that included altered bank statements in which Mellor had changed the returned check copies naming R&T’s to other vendor’s names who were commonly used by the town of Fayette—which as stated in the affadavit was an “obvious indication of her deception towards the Town Council.”

Taysom says that due to the large volume of apparent fraud, the investigation was focused on a specific period. The court documents say that 37 charges from January 2014 to May 2015 alone were submitted to the county attorney to be screened for criminal charges.

The investigation—which the State Auditor participated in—began in May, and was done in full cooperation with Fayette Town. Evidence supporting the allegations came from bank records of the suspect and financial records of the town itself.

According to the sheriff’s Office, since 2009, records show approximately $229,000 have been transferred from Fayette Town to the R&T’s account.

