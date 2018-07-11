Ashtyn Childs earns 2018 Miss Gunnison Valley crown

Robert Green

Staff writer

7/12/18

GUNNISON—Running on a platform of “Being Uniquely You,” Ashtyn Childs was crowned Miss Gunnison at the 49th annual Miss Gunnison Valley 2018 Scholarship Pageant on Saturday night at Gunnison Valley High School.

Also named as pageant royalty are first attendant Carolyn Donaldson and second attendant Aubree Jensen.

During her reign as Miss Gunnison, Childs wants to teach others “the importance of being themselves.” She would like to decrease teen suicide and depression by focusing on a positive self-image and tolerance of everyone’s unique differences.

“This is something I feel strongly about and if I only change one life by implementing my platform in Gunnison Valley, that’s one life I have changed for the better,” she said.

Childs has also felt alone, mistreated and misjudged because of her own disease and differences. She has Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that leads to an over active thyroid gland.

Pageant director Kara Jensen said Ashtyn is already thinking of ways to implement her platform by visiting local schools and talking to youth about being themselves and being comfortable with their own situation.

Royalty is required to attend parades and other events within the Gunnison Valley throughout the year. At the end of the year, scholarships will be awarded to each girl.