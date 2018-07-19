High school students

look at medical careers

Katelyn Allred

Staff writer

7/19/2018

High school students from all over Sanpete County checked out the Health Career exploration camp in southern Utah to see about becoming the next generation’s doctors, nurses, dentists and veterinarians.

The camp, hosted by the Southern Utah Area Health Education Center (AHEC), ran from June 18-20. Eighty students from all around the state attended. They participated in team-building exercises and several hands-on workshops, run by partners such as Dixie State University and the University of Utah. The keynote speaker was Dr. Eliezer Bermudez, Dean of Dixie State University’s College of Health Science.

According to AHEC, “This event was aimed at exposing these students to the diverse options for careers in the ever-growing field of health care.” The students explored career workshops such as dental hygiene, physical therapy and veterinary services.

Many Sanpete County students attended, including Rhaynee Mackey, Halley Madsen, Haley Jensen, and Isabella Johnson from North Sanpete High School; Romney Fish, Aubree Jensen, Brynn Overly, Anya Lyman, Emma Willden, and Russell Andaya from Gunnison Valley High School; and Rylee Brinkerhoff from Manti High School.

“It is an opportunity to bring together so many wonderful partners throughout the state to benefit the youth of Utah, and to learn more about the ever-changing field of health care,” said Kasey Shakespear, program coordinator at Southern Utah AHEC. “It’s always a fun and engaging event, full of energy and excitement.”