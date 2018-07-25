Former NS high school teacher

enters guilty plea

James Tilson

Staff writer

7/26/2018

MANTI—The North Sanpete High School teacher accused of “sexting” with a student entered a guilty plea in 6th District Court in Manti last Wednesday.

Bradford Bentley, 54 of Mt Pleasant, pleaded guilty to enticing, soliciting, seducing or luring a minor by Internet or text, a Class A misdemeanor.

The offense carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

The case started after a student approached the NSHS school resource officer with allegations Bentley had sent her text messages of a sexual nature. Bentley became the focus of the investigation and was dismissed from his teaching job in May.

Investigators seized two cell phones and two iPads from Bentley’s classroom as evidence. Investigators have said the devices did not have any sexually oriented photos, only text.

When asked whether he would recommend jail for Bentley, Kevin Daniels, Sanpete County attorney, said, “I will rely heavily on the presentence investigation.” Sentencing was set for Sept. 12.