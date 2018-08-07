Hilltop fire in Indianola grows from 50 to 1000 acres overnight

Share

This fire, which burns in the Indianola area, grew rapidly overnight after it began at 3 p.m. yesterday. It now covers more than 1000 acres and mandatory evacuations are in place for the area.

 

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

8-7-2018

 

INDIANOLA—After igniting yesterday from an unknown cause which is still under investigation, what is now being called the Hilltop Fire grew from 50 acres overnight into a 1000-acre blaze that threatens more than 150 homes near Indianola.

According to Leanne Fox, public information officer for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, the fire started around 3 P.M. yesterday. Local and state emergency response was very fast, with a strong presence, including flying air tankers dropping retardant and helicopters dropping water.

Mass evacuations of livestock were being carried out yesterday as well, with cattlemen and their cattle quickly moving west, away from the blaze.

Fox says two structures have been lost overnight, and 150 more are in peril. Black Hawk Estates, and areas North of Hilltop Road and West of Milburn Road are under mandatory evacuations, and smoke will be visibile from Heber Spanish Fork and surrounding areas.

As of this morning, 95 personnel were actively battling the fire—including 16 engines, for dozers, air support and a handcrew.

The Messenger witnessed  evacuations of cattle across U.S. 89, as cattlemen and livestock both clambered to get to safety and away from the dry, smoky climate.

Timber, brush and short grass are causing the fire to burn quickly.

For more information, the Twitter tags @hilltopfire and @UtahWildfire have up-to-date info.

More updates to come.

  1. Mary Cobabe says:
    08/07/2018 at 9:56 pm

    What is happening tonight !

  2. Mary Cobabe says:
    08/07/2018 at 10:00 pm

    I used to live in Hideaway Valley .Many friends in Black Hawk & Millburn
    I want to know what is happening to night. I saw huge clouds of smoke out that way from my house in PROVO.

