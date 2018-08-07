Hilltop fire in Indianola grows from 50 to 1000 acres overnight

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

8-7-2018

INDIANOLA—After igniting yesterday from an unknown cause which is still under investigation, what is now being called the Hilltop Fire grew from 50 acres overnight into a 1000-acre blaze that threatens more than 150 homes near Indianola.

According to Leanne Fox, public information officer for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, the fire started around 3 P.M. yesterday. Local and state emergency response was very fast, with a strong presence, including flying air tankers dropping retardant and helicopters dropping water.

Fox says two structures have been lost overnight, and 150 more are in peril. Black Hawk Estates, and areas North of Hilltop Road and West of Milburn Road are under mandatory evacuations, and smoke will be visibile from Heber Spanish Fork and surrounding areas.

As of this morning, 95 personnel were actively battling the fire—including 16 engines, for dozers, air support and a handcrew.

The Messenger witnessed evacuations of cattle across U.S. 89, as cattlemen and livestock both clambered to get to safety and away from the dry, smoky climate.

Timber, brush and short grass are causing the fire to burn quickly.

For more information, the Twitter tags @hilltopfire and @UtahWildfire have up-to-date info.

More updates to come.