Plein Air competition to again

test artists’ ability to paint outside

SPRING CITY—Artists and art aficionados are expected to flock to Spring City for the annual plein air events at the end of August and the first day of September.

And numerous artists in town will open their studios for public tours.

Spring City Arts, a nonprofit organization, is the host of three major events that week. The plein air

competition takes place on the weekdays of Aug. 28-31 (Tuesday through Friday). A Quick Paint Event and the annual Artist Studio Tour will both take place Saturday, Sept. 1.

Artists who participate in the 2018 plein air painting competition may paint anywhere in Sanpete County outdoors (in “plein air”) without the aid of photography or technical equipment.

The finished plein air paintings are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. A reception will be held that evening at 7 p.m. at the Spring City Arts Gallery (79 S. Main).

Art lovers are invited to the reception to mingle with the artists and view their works.

Artists may use oils, acrylics, gouaches, pastels or pencils on canvas, board or paper and may enter up to four works. The prizes are $1,500 for the winner, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.

In addition, all paintings created during the competition will be available for purchase Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The award winners will be announced at the Saturday silent auction.

Applications for the painting competition may be downloaded from the Facebook page for Spring City Arts.

On Saturday Sept. 1 from dawn to 10 a.m., the Quick Paint Event will be held along Main Street. Artists paint quickly in this “paint-out” event—and in this event they can use photos.

From 10-11 a.m. the “quick” paintings will be displayed on the lawn north of the Spring City Arts gallery. The finished paintings will be auctioned off at the 11 a.m.

People are encouraged to arrive early to watch the artists at work.

The Artist Studio Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participating artists will open their studios and galleries to visitors, and art will be on sale at most of these locales.

Tickets for the Artist Studio Tour are $10 for adults and $5 for children and will be available at the Spring City Arts Gallery from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Ticket holders will receive a map of the artist studios.

More information is at www.springcityarts.com and the Facebook page of Spring City Arts.