Lady Badgers volleyball team wins again, now 5-0

By James Tilson

Sports writer

8-30-2018

EPHRAIM— The No. 13 ranked Snow College women’s volleyball team has jumped out to a great start of their 2018 season, after going 4-0 at the Snow College Invitational at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield last weekend and then defeating Eastern Arizona 3-1 Monday night at the Horne Activities Center.

Eastern Arizona took the first set, 23-25, in a closely contested set. But Snow re-grouped and came back to win three sets in a row, 25-22, 25-18, and 25-23.

“I was pleased with the way our team came back after dropping that first set,” said Head Coach Jeff Reynolds. “We made some mistakes that really cost us, so it was nice to see our team respond, make the necessary adjustments, and come out and take care of business over the next three sets.

“Eastern Arizona is a very good team. They won the Region I title last year and earned a trip to the NJCAA National Championship. To beat them on Saturday down in Richfield, and then turn around and beat them again on Monday is a nice way for our program to start the season.”

Ashlen Bell led the Badgers with 11 kills on 32 attempts, for an overall percentage of .313. Autumn Spafford had 10 kills, hitting .216 for the match. Bridgett Triplett led the team with six blocks.

During the invitational tournament on Friday, the Badgers faced Western Wyoming, winning 3-2, and then Eastern Wyoming, defeating them 3-0. And then on Saturday the Badgers defeated Eastern Arizona 3-1 and Central Wyoming 3-0.

“We had the opportunity to get a good look at our team,” Coach Reynolds said. “We were able to work through a bunch of different lineups in an effort to see what worked and what didn’t. I am pleased with how we managed to come together at the right moments and put points on the board when we needed to them the most.”

Snow is getting ready for a long road trip, starting with a trip to Prescott, Ariz., to compete in the Dalton Overstreet Invitational at Yavapai College on Aug. 31 – Sept. 1. Then on Sept. 3 the Badgers travel to Phoenix College.

“Our next 13 games will be on the road,” said Coach Reynolds. “This will be a big test for our team. We’re looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we can continue to build off of our early success.”