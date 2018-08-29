Mayor, public works director quit
in Mt. Pleasant shakeup
Officials allege council members
interference in city management
By James Tilson
Sports writer
8-30-2018
MT. PLEASANT—Mt Pleasant has lost its mayor for the second time in two years.
Mayor Sandra Bigler submitted a letter of resignation dated Tuesday Aug. 21. On Tuesday, Aug. 28, the Mt. Pleasant City Council met to accept the resignation and discuss what action to take to fill her remaining term.
Bigler’s announcement came on the heels of the resignation of Public Works Director Sam Draper. Draper submitted his letter dated Sunday, Aug. 19. The city council held a closed, emergency meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 to accept his resignation.
Both officials said they were resigning because of unwarranted city council interference in their managerial functions.
“Due to the council’s continuous involvement with my department, I have not been able to manage or run the department as needed to be able to serve the public in which I feel they deserve,” Draper said.
Over the past year, the council has had several discussions, some in the open, and some behind the scenes, about the need to hire more help in the public works area. The council has also broached the possible need for a paid city manager or city administrator like Manti and Ephraim have.
According to Draper’s letter, the council split the department in two “and then hired an unqualified applicant” for the new position.
“This person was involved in a serious accident due to negligence,” Draper wrote in his letter.
“This same individual came in on Thursday morning (Aug. 16) and created a scene in front of the public works employees,” the letter stated. “He started yelling and cursing with the F-word numerous times claiming I was the reason the mayor was quitting and that all the city problems are because of me.”
The Messenger has attended nearly all open city council meetings since the first of the year. The plan to hire a new department director has not come up. The newspaper learned Tuesday night that the new job title is “Grounds and Building Director.” It has been filled by Lynn Beesley, who has been a farmer and miner.
The day after the council met in closed session to accept Draper’s resignation, the mayor delivered her letter of resignation. At that time, she cited only “personal reasons” for her decision.
But on Friday Aug. 24, Bigler released a more detailed statement. In a letter, she cited her 21 years of service as a councilwoman and mayor. In filling two
appointments and one elected term as mayor, she followed the traditional practice of acting as chief executive of the city, the letter stated. But, after she was appointed to fill a vacancy after the resignation of David Blackham and subsequently elected mayor a second time, she ran afoul of the city council.
“During the eight months since I was most recently elected, I tried to function as the chief executive officer of the city as I had during my previous service as mayor. The city council and I disagree on my role as chief executive, which has made it difficult for me to operate as mayor. Therefore, for the good of the city, I decided to resign.”
At the meeting Tuesday, Councilman Justin Atkinson and Councilwoman Heidi Kelso were both absent because of work conflicts. But Councilman Dan Anderson, Kevin Stallings and Keith Collier were present. That was enough for a quorum.
The council appointed Anderson as mayor pro-tempore until a new mayor can be appointed. The appointed mayor would serve until January 2019. Individuals interested in serving out the rest of Bigler’s term, which runs until 2022, will need to run for the office in the coming November election.
In accepting Bigler’s resignation, Anderson said the council was “grateful for the many hours Sandra has given to the city” and that she has “been very helpful in serving Mt. Pleasant’s citizens.” Anderson also said Bigler wish to continue on as the city’s sexton.
Anderson noted that Draper had worked for the city for many years and said the council “really appreciates the hours he has put in.”
Draper has also been serving as chief of the Mt. Pleasant volunteer fire department, and Anderson said he had asked to stay on as the fire chief.
Coulter Allen, a foreman in the Public Works Department, was appointed as the interim public works director.
Before the council discussed the filling of the mayor’s remaining term, Stallings addressed the audience regarding the resignation. “We as a council are obligated to accept these resignations, even though there have been discussions for them to stay on. We have expressed our friendship, and now we must move forward.”
Stallings added, “I really, truly wish the mayor well. We’ve had numerous talks; there’s just no reason to beat a dead horse. She stated in her letter of resignation that she was resigning for personal reasons. We will respect their privacy.”
Anderson noted Utah statutes mandate that the city must give a two-week notice of the vacancy and accept applications to fill the office. Anderson set the application deadline for Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Applications should be submitted to the city recorder.
Anderson set the council meeting scheduled for Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. as the time when the council would vote on an interim mayor.
Jeanne Tejada, the city recorder, said if there were more than two applicants, there would have to be a meeting between the Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 to conduct public interviews.
At least 13 people attended the meeting, including four city employees and the former Mayor David Blackham and his wife, Dianne.
No public comment was allowed at the meeting, but Mt. Pleasant resident Sean Wardwell expressed his disappointment with the outcome.
“What happened tonight was an utter disgrace,” he said. “This city has been hemorrhaging talent for a year now. Two mayors, one recorder, and one public works director. We’re losing talent we cannot afford to lose. I think it was incredibly arrogant on the part of the council to not accept public comment.”
The Messenger believes there are many underlying details behind the resignations that have not yet been revealed and is continuing to investigate.
Maybe you people should stop thinking about how nice Sam Draper is and actually look at the facts. The city is in trouble, and he was part of the problem.
Put up, or shut up.
So he would do what his bosses asked and then he resigned. Boo hoo
Maybe you would be taken more seriously if you actually used your name “Steve.” How about you share what you know with the rest of the class…if you have anything at all except innuendo and a pseudonym.
Sean Wardwell (See how easy it is to sign your name?)
Who cares what his last name is or if his name is even Steve. If he has an opinion he is welcome to share it. I am team Steve! Everyone is replaceable. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Mr. Draper!
Actually, my name is Sean Wardwell, and I’m remarkably easy to find. And, in my experience, only cowards hide behind fake or partial names. When I was a reporter, I hated it. You would think someone would have the guts to stand behind their words. But, from the security of anonymity, keyboard warriors talk big. But, just like roaches, they scurry away when even the slightest bit of light shines on them.
So go ahead and scurry.
Sean,
You are obviously way more educated than the rest of us and have intimate knowledge of the situation. How much time did you spend working with Mr. Draper at Mt Pleasant Public Works?? As a reporter, isn’t your job to find the truth? Or maybe report the whole story? I believe you were a reporter, where, I have no idea. Tell me how many work orders the city was backlogged recently? Tell me how many times have you seen Mr Draper on a job? How many times have you seen him in his truck, driving around, talking on his phone? As for being concerned about how others spell, could it be a typo? Could it be a message typed on a phone that spell check changed? Hell, your the reporter, share with us all of your knowledge? I’m guessing as a reporter, you never really made it to the pinnacle of your career aspirations and decided to comment and talk to others in a demeaning way over the internet. Way to go. You win. But you’re steel wrong. Hahaha! Steel. (Get your red pen out)
I am Team Steve, too! Sam said what he wanted and it was printed for everyone to read. If you have a problem with it Sean, go to the paper and maybe they can print your comolaints too! GO TEAM STEVE!
They did. Look at the second to last paragraph. And rest assured, there more to come. Oh, there is SO MUCH MORE to come.
So remember my name. You’ll be cursing it later.
Oh, and it’s spelled “complaints”. If you’re going to talk crap, at least get the spelling right.
I could care less who you are and how to find you? I was born and raised here and have no clue who you are so you must not matter that much! You have an opinion and so do we! People may not put use their names due to job types or the harrasment issues. I wouldn’t be afraid to defend myself in front of your face! Maybe we can meet one day, when you matter.
LOL
Oh Sean! I’m laughing so hard right now! Steve you’ve got my vote!
All I can say is there is no coward named steve that is on the fire department in mt pleasant and it doesn’t sound like the steve crew exactly knows what is truly going on so for the fact he has lived here for his whole life why hasn’t he been more involved like mr Draper cause obviously sam cares more this community then team steve apparantly
Because some people are all talk, while others act. I think we know which side team “Steve” is on. “Team Steve” couldn’t carry Sam Drapers balls with the biggest wheelbarrow they can find. They’re just too damn big for such tiny people.
After reading that I’m pretty sure we found our donkey.
Amen to that my man hes a heck of a guy
Haha Sean looks like spelling and punctuation needs to be pointed out on Team Steve needs to find a donkey! You don’t have to be on the fire department to care about the community, being on the fire department doesn’t make you more important than any other resident in the city. There are plenty of people that volunteer in other ways.
“You don’t have to be on the fire department to care about the community, being on the fire department doesn’t make you more important than any other resident in the city.”
BS “Stevie” Utter BS from a man who lacks the courage to stand behind his words, much less run into a burning building, or put their life on the line for their fellow citizens. I too volunteer in emergency services. So why don’t you take your balls out of your purse and step into some real service. Show us what you got keyboard cowboy.
Because, right now, as a citizen…you suck.
Yes Sean, you are a keyboard warrior. Great work? Have fielded any calls from the New York Times yet?
Sean…Apparently you and Sam must be pretty tight if you know the size of his balls.
I don’t have to see them up close to recognize how big they are. Yours, I assume, are about the size of Corn Nuts though, and I’m pretty sure they have yet to drop.
Honestly, it’s getting both boring and tedious trading barbs with “Team Steve of the land of Wusses” I have better things to do. But thanks for giving me the chance to dunk on your punk butt for a bit. I honestly enjoyed it. I just wish I had more worthy opponents.
Dear Sean, (keyboard soldier)
Trust me when I say, a meeting between the two of us would end sadly for you. Does it matter at all that you have no truth? Just what you’ve heard?
Sean if you must know it is physically impossible for me to have balls, I am a woman. Male chauvinist pig!!
I love where I live and I would help in any situation. You know where I stand and I know where you stand. Have a great day Mr. Wardwell.
I have lived here my whole life and have known Lynn Beesley at least 40 years. He is a very upstanding and honest man and anyone who would put him down the way Sam did in this article, in my opinion, doesn’t need to work for our city. Yes Lynn was a miner, a supervisor for many years at the mine and a successful farmer. You will not find a person at the mine or that knows him that would have a bad thing to say about him. He is probably one of the most qualified people Mount Pleasant City has ever hired. I noticed that the article failed to mention any of these positive points about him. It also failed to mention who was SUPPOSED to be doing the job he was doing when the accident happened but Sam decided to check out the fires instead of doing the job he is paid to do for our city. I don’t have a problem attaching my name to this post but I don’t have a clue who you are and I am definitely TEAM STEVE!
That’s pretty low. Sam was more than merely “checking out the fires” as you stated. He was busting his rear end defending our community from that fire, and it was an honor to work along side of him doing so.
For someone not hiding behind his name Daniel Fellers or Sean Wardwell you were given 2 names to go by? You might be a bit scary if you are checking out peoples nut and comparing them to different things?? Sexual offender much?? Maybe that is why you and Dave Blackham are such good friends?? You know nothing about Mt Pleasant city except what Dave has told you. And everything out of his mouth is a lie so he kinda screwed you, probably in more than one way!!