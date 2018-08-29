New supervisor takes over

Manti-LaSal National Forest

By D. Yvonne Folkerson

Staff writer

8-30-2018

PRICE— The new supervisor of the Manti-La Sal National Forest knows how to build relationships among different cultures.

Ryan Nehl arrived at his new office in Price last week after working as deputy forest supervisor at the Malheur National Forest in John Day, Ore.

He worked at the Malhuer Forest from 2015 until present. While there, he ran operations for the 2017 Rainbow Family Gathering, a kind of counter-culture gathering of people from all over the world, and the Great American Solar Eclipse

“I look forward to leading the forest in developing a revised land and resource management by engaging stakeholders and incorporating best available science,” Nehl said.

Those duties involved building relationships with local citizens.

“One of my main goals is to enhance relationships with the counties, tribes and other partners,” he said.

Prior to his service in the Malheur, Nehl worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs and before starting his federal service in 2007, he was employed with Chrysler Corporation and the Howard County (Indiana) Health Department.

Nehl and his wife, Sherry, will live in Price with their four sons (ages 21, 13, 12 and 8) and their dog.